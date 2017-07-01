Barcelona have confirmed that Jeremy Mathieu is to leave the club after being freed to train with Portuguese side Sporting.

Barcelona confirm Mathieu exit after allowing him to train with Sporting

Goal revealed in June that the 33-year-old defender was to depart Camp Nou.

He still has 12 months left to run on his contract with Barca, but no longer figures in their future plans.

Neymar release clause reaches €222m

Sporting have been linked with his services for some time and the France international will now link up with them on a trial basis.

A statement released by Barca on the club’s official website read: “FC Barcelona has granted permission for defender Jeremy Mathieu to train on a trial basis during his holidays with Sporting Club de Portugal.

“Once this period is over, the two clubs and the Frenchman will make a decision on the player’s future.”

Any potential deal for Mathieu has been delayed as he was among those in attendance at Lionel Messi’s wedding on Friday.

Bellerin shrugs off latest Barca talk

He will be leaving Barca after three years, in which time he has made 91 appearances and scored four goals.

Just 16 of those outings came in the 2016-17 campaign, with the Frenchman slipping out of favour.

He will now be looking to impress in Portugal, having previously spent time in France with Sochaux and Toulouse and with Valencia in Spain prior to his move to Barca.