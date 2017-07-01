FPAI Awards 2017: Anas Edathodika, Khalid Jamil, CK Vineeth, Alfred Jaryan win major laurels

I-League champions Aizawl FC grabbed the headlines once again on Saturday afternoon as club captain Alfred Jaryan and former coach Khalid Jamil - who were two pivotal parts of the club's title winning campaign last season - were named the 'Best Foreign Player' and 'Best Coach' in the Football Players' Association of India (FPAI) award ceremony on Saturday.

Jamil, who has taken charge of East Bengal last month, had masterminded the Reds' fairytale journey, while Jaryan, who recently penned an extension with the outfit, was the midfield lynchpin.

Delhi Dynamos and Mohun Bagan defender Anas Edathodika, who had been consistent throughout the season, was named the best Indian footballer of the year, having led his team to semi-final in Indian Super League (ISL) and second best positions in I-League and Federation Cup.

CK Vineeth, the Bengaluru FC attacker who is inarguably the biggest footballing figure in Kerala right now, raked in votes aplenty to be named the Fans' favourite for the year.

Udanta Singh, whose blistering pace on the flanks has impressed all, was named the best young footballer of the year.

On the other hand veterans Deepak Mandal, Sandip Nandy, Ranjan Chowdhury, S.Malsawmtluanga along with the Mizoram Football Asscoiation won special awards at the event.

Earlier in the day, some high-profile players took part in an exhibition match to raise funds for the victims of the recent floods in Mizoram.

Subrata Paul, Bhaichung Bhutia, Pritam Kotal, Gouramangi Singh, Deepak Mandal, Jackichand Singh, CK Vineeth, Halicharan Narzary et al took the field for FPAI XI while Jeje Lalpekhlua, Zotea Ralte, Lalrindika Ralte, Lalramchullova were part of the Mizoram XI. The tie ended 2-2 with Bhaichung and Seityasen scoring twice in the last four minutes to cancel out Jeje and Samuel Lalmuanpuia's strikes.