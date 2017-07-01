Bernard Mang’oli will start in the midfield when Sofapaka takes on Nakumatt in a Kenyan Premier League on Saturday.

TEAM NEWS: Echesa, Mang’oli to start for Sofapaka

The former AFC Leopards captain, who switched to Batoto Ba Mungu during the mid-season transfer window, will partner Hillary Echesa, who has been handed the arm band with Ali Feni in the midfield.

Mathias Kigonya has beaten George Opiyo to the gloves while Wesley Onguso and Willis Ouma will support Rodger Aloro and Jonathan Mugambi from the right and left defence respectively. Umaru Kasumba will lead Sofapaka’s attack with support from Timothy Lude and Ezekiel Okare on the left and right flunks.

Sofapaka are currently fifth on the table with 23 points while Nakumatt are ninth on 19 points.

Sofapaka XI v Nakumatt: Mathias Kigonya, Wesley Onguso, Rogers Aloro, Jonathan Mugambi, Willis Ouma, Bernard Mang’oli, Hillary Echesa, Ali Feni, Umaru Kasumba, Timothy Luda and Ezekiel Okare.

Subs: George Opiyo (GK), Kennedy Oduor, Mohammed Kilume, Meshack Karani, Maurice Odipo, Michael Oduor and Humphrey Okoti.