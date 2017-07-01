Mamelodi Sundowns return to continental action, with a tough encounter away from home against Kedus Giorgis.

Kedus Giorgis - Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Can the Brazilians steal victory in Ethiopia?

Masandawana have experienced an indifferent Caf Champions League campaign and currently find themselves in a difficult situation. The defending champions are placed third position tied on points with their opponents.

Although, their valiant draw in front of a partisan crowd in Tunis did much to revive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages, victory in the Ethiopian Capital won’t be easy. Despite Sundowns carrying the favourites’ tag, the Ethiopian giants are no slouches, having held Sundowns to a draw in South Africa. But backed by their colourful and fanatical home support base, St George will favour their chances.

Nonetheless, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane knows what needs to be done on the day and will be buoyed on by the return of many of his star players, with the exception of Khama Billiat who is still yet to recover from injury and Teko Modise, who has left the club after opting against renewing his contract. Backup goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands has also not made the trip due to the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Going into the clash, Sundowns know that they have their work cut out due to the demanding conditions. The game is set to be played at an extreme altitude of 2350 metres above sea level, which will undoubtedly test the Sundowns player’s endurance. Nevertheless, Sundowns arrived in Addis Ababa early as they hope to acclimatise before the game.

Meanwhile, the Brazilians will once again rely on the experience of goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who makes his return to Ethiopia after more than 10-years away. The 32-year-old played for the Ethiopian champions for one season, and he believes that Sundowns will certainly have to work for the three-points.

“They are a team who like to play football when they are good going forward‚” Onyango told The Sowetan.

“And we must try as much as possible to minimise mistakes at the back because the pitch is not that good‚ which is going to be an advantage for them.

“We have been playing in the Champions League for a long time and we know that we must adjust as quickly as possible to conditions that we are not used to.

“They will also be playing on the same pitch and we won’t use that as an excuse if we don’t get the desired result‚” Onyango added.

“Altitude will also be a factor because you know Ethiopian runners have dominated long distance running for many years‚ as it helps them with endurance‚” he said.

“For us‚ we need to stay compact because there is no doubt that they are going to run for the entire 90 minutes without getting tired,” Onyango concluded.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Sundowns will also need to be wary of the dangerous St George attack, which will be led by none other than Ethiopian international Saladin Said. The attacker is the competition’s top scorer and the Sundowns defence will need to be at their very best to contain the lanky 28-year-old.

With so much at stake, the Tshwane giants know that they cannot afford to make a mistake and this will be the ultimate test of character as they look to continue the defence of their title.