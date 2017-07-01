Kariobangi Sharks roped in only two players in the busy mid season transfer window that saw 107 players move clubs ​after the close of deadline on Friday.

Kariobangi Sharks sign two as duo return from injury

Sharks, who are sixth on the log and are set to take on AFC Leopards in the Kenyan Premier League on Saturday, chose to do minimal business despite having shown interest in a number of players including new Tusker FC acquisition, Boniface Muchiri.

KPL transfers: Sofapaka tops June window shopping list

With foiled planned attack on players, Kariobangi side only ​brought in Brian Okoth and Erick Kipkirui from MASA FC and Baba Dogo United FC​ respectively​ while Paul Kamau ​extended his stay at the club with a new contract.

Head coach William Muluya however, exuded confidence in his current squad noting that the team needed not to make major signings saying that he has the quality 'we want in the squad.'

But return of Christopher Kimathi and Erick Juma, who have been sidelined for the entire first leg, will be a big boost for Sharks, who gained promotion to the top tier this year and are still in the race for the league title and GOtv Shield.