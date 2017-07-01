You just knew Lionel Messi's wedding was going to be something special.

VIDEO: Abel Pintos serenades Messi and his new bride

And with the Barcelona superstar marrying the lovely Antonella Roccuzzo and a host of megastars attending the event in Argentina, it should go without saying that hiring a wedding singer like the one Adam Sandler once played on film just wasn't going to do the trick.

Deulofeu needs attitude adjustment

So for Messi, landing a famous Argentinean singer was the only way to go, and he did just that.

None other than Abel Pintos, the 33-year-old musician who has already been on the scene for 20 years, was on hand to lend his vocal talents as the Argentina star and his new bride shared a kiss.

It's now official! Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo are off the market.