Eleje confirms Katsina United’s focus was on victory over Tornadoes

Katsina United goal hero, Obinna Eleje has revealed that they were told the importance of acquiring only the maximum points by their coaches and the management even they stepped onto the pitch in their league match against Niger Tornadoes on Wednesday.

Eleje noted that they were reminded that their last league away loss to Akwa United and some of the points gained by their immediate rivals could further haunt them in the race for league survival if they fail to beat Tornadoes whom they were aware came to Katsina to prove a point having drew the initial leg in Lokoja.

“It was always going to be a tough match because we drew against them (Tornadoes) in Lokoja in the first leg and they have promised to have their pound of flesh in the return leg. Besides that we knew it would be a disaster if we do not win because of our league position before the start of the current fixtures. We were determined to win and I thank I was fortunate to score after coming on about 10 minutes earlier,” Eleje told Goal.

“Rangers drew against Tornadoes in the last game and we knew we had to win because we were pushed a step down because of that and couple with the admonition from our coaches and the management that we must do our best, it was no surprise we had to go out of our ways to get the job done.”

The Chanji Boys are now 13th on the league table with 35 points from 26 games after Eleje’s 74th minute effort saw them through against the Ikon Allah Boys and they will make a long trip to Nnewi to face FC Ifeanyiubah in another league tie this weekend.