Harambee Stars striker Jesse Were was on target as Zesco United eliminated Egyptian side Smouha from Caf Confederation Cup on Friday.

Jesse Were on target as Zesco United eliminates Smouha

The former Tusker hitman scored in the 83rd for the Team Ya Ziko but his effort was cancelled out five minutes later via a penalty awarded to the hosts. The Group C match was played at at Borg el Arab Military Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt. Despite the draw, Zesco United extended their points tally to seven from four matches and maintained their lead in the Group.

Jesse Were returns with goal for Zesco United

Other Kenyan players, David 'Calabar' Owino and Anthony Akumu were also involved in the away match. This is Zesco United's first draw in the group and second win after their 1-0 victory at home against CRD Libolo of Angola on June 21.

Zesco United XI: Jacob Banda, Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu, Ben Adama Banh, Kondwani Mtonga, Dave Daka, David 'Calabar' Owino, Anthony Akumu, Jese Were, Jackson Mwanza and John Chingandu,

Subs: Lamarck Nyangu, Lazarous Kambole, Marcel Kalonda, Kasashi Lupiya, Mwape Mwelwa, Misheck Chaila and Patrick Kongolo.