EXTRA TIME: Arsenal’s Iwobi shares incredible picture

Alex Iwobi took to social media to share a picture of how he signed his first ever contract with Arsenal at the age of seven.

The 21-year-old forward is on break before the commencement of Gunners' pre-season training tour to Asia. There, he would be hoping to stake a place in Arsene Wenger's squad when the new season commences.





The 2016 Caf Young Player of the Year, on Instagram, showed his 'super ultra throwback' that drew many reactions from fans.