EXTRA TIME: Arsenal’s Iwobi shares incredible picture

Chelsea suffer fresh blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Alex Iwobi took to social media to share a picture of how he signed his first ever contract with Arsenal at the age of seven.


The 21-year-old forward is on break before the commencement of Gunners' pre-season training tour to Asia. There, he would be hoping to stake a place in Arsene Wenger's squad when the new season commences.

The 2016 Caf Young Player of the Year, on Instagram, showed his 'super ultra throwback' that drew many reactions from fans.





 


Super Ultra Throwback #TBT

A post shared by Alexander Iwobi (@alexanderiwobi) on Jun 29, 2017 at 11:00am PDT



