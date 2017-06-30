KPL transfers: Bandari completes business with six new faces

Bandari have unveiled a list of new players, who have signed for the club ahead of transfer window deadline.

According to the clubs Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edward Oduor, a total of six players have joined the club while four have been offloaded.

The new signings are Tanzanian import Cosmas Lewis, Ivan Kiweewa (midfielder) from Ugandan military side Simba, Baron Oketch (striker) on-loan from Gor Mahia, Kevin Omondi (striker) from Nakumatt, Moses Kinyanjui (striker) from Mathare United and Godfrey Okong’o (goalkeeper) from Ugandan side Onduparaka.

The players released are Dan Sserunkuma (striker), who has moved to Morocco after signing for Ittihad Riadi Tanger, Musa Mudde (midfielder) to AFC Leopards, John Avire (striker) on-loan to Kakamega Homeboyz and Lucas Indeche (goalkeeper).

The new signings are expected to feature in the explosive league clash against Tusker at Moi Kinoru Stadium, in Meru on Sunday.