Bournemouth have signed Nathan Ake from Chelsea for a fee of around £20 million.

Chelsea's Ake completes move to Bournemouth

Ronaldo confirms birth of two children

The defender spent the first half of last season on loan at the Cherries, prior to being recalled by Antonio Conte as he struggled to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

However, Ake made only five appearances for the Blues following his return and has now sealed a permanent move to the south coast.

Goal understands Southampton, Newcastle United and West Ham were all keen on the former Watford centre-back but have missed out to their Premier League rivals.

“I had a great time here last season so I’m really happy to be back,” said Ake.

“It’s an exciting challenge. Chelsea is a great club and I learned so much there but this is a new step and the right place for me to develop even more.

“The fans haven’t seen the best of me yet. I always set the bar high so I know there is a lot of things I still have to work on.

“With the help of the manager here I know I can keep improving and become a better player.”

Arsenal must stump up for Lacazette

Howe played a huge part in securing Ake amid competition and the Netherlands international made it clear to Chelsea that he wanted to leave over a lack of first team opportunities.

After Asmir Begovic, Ake will become the second Chelsea player to move to Bournemouth for a combined total of £32 million.

Chelsea will look to sign a replacement at centre-back with Leonardo Bonucci and Virgil van Dijk outlined as top targets.