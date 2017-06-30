Olivier Giroud would be swapping “caviar” in England at Arsenal for “egg lumps” in France if he heads home, says Rene Girard.

Giroud told it would be difficult to leave Arsenal 'caviar' for 'egg lumps' in France

The powerful frontman has been linked with a return to Ligue 1 amid reports linking the Gunners with striking additions.

Having already seen his game time limited in 2016-17, as Alexis Sanchez was handed a more central role, a summer exit has been mooted for the 30-year-old.

Wenger: Arsenal still need Giroud

West Ham are eager to keep him in the Premier League, while Ligue 1 rivals Marseille and Lyon have also been credited with holding an interest.

Girard, who won the French title with Giroud leading the line prior to his move to Emirates Stadium, told Maxifoot on the latest transfer talk: “When you have tasted caviar, it’s hard to get back to eating egg lumps.

“Even the smallest English clubs offer a big salary and he’s in a league that suits him.

"After playing superbly in England, returning to France might be more difficult on a human level.

“Strangely, here he has not been recognised for what he has done.”

Giroud tired of constant criticism

Despite losing his regular starting berth last season, Giroud still managed 16 goals in all competitions.

He is now on 98 for the club, after four seasons in north London, and has previously expressed a desire to reach a century of strikes.

Giroud has also aired his ambition to win the Premier League title with Arsenal, but that has done little to curb the transfer gossip.