Anwar-Ul-Islam College fell 2-1 to St. Finbarr's College in the boys' final of the GTBank Masters Cup.

Queens College, St. Finbarr's are GTBank Masters Cup champions

The Agege outfit were at the receiving end of two first half strikes from St. Finbarr's through Augustin Ikechukwu and Tijani Rafiu.

A late second half goal from Sodiq Giwa via the penalty spot sensured the game finished tensely but it could not help them avoid defeat in the final as their counterparts from Akoka emerged victorious in the school competition.

In the girls category, Queens College defeated Ansar-Ud-Deen Girls High School 2-0 to retain the GTBank Masters Cup in an exciting encounter at the Onikan Stadium.

tChioma Mblonwu scored twice to lead the Yaba outfit to another cup victory. The striker opened the scoring in the 24th minute.

With 13 minutes left in the encounter, the striker rounded off the tie with a nice finish to see his side lift the much-coveted diadem.