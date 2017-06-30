Sunderland appoint Grayson as Moyes' successor

Sunderland have confirmed the appointment of Simon Grayson as David Moyes’ successor on a three-year contract.

The former Leeds United boss moves to the Stadium of Light from Preston North End and has been charged with the task of guiding the Black Cats back to the Premier League.

Moyes was unable to prevent the north-east club from slipping out of the top flight during his one season at the helm and quit his post at the end of the season.

Grayson has been chosen to lead the rebuilding process as he boasts considerable experience of life in the second tier from his time with Blackpool, Leeds, Huddersfield Town and Preston.

The new man in charge at Sunderland told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to come to Sunderland, a club with such wonderful history and tradition, and I’m excited by the opportunity to manage this club and I want to bring the good times back.

“Sunderland are so fortunate to have such tremendous support and I want to give these fans a team they can be proud of.”

He continued: “I want a group of players full of desire, team spirt and a never-say-die attitude - that’s the very least that we should expect from a Sunderland player.



“The Championship is a demanding league, but with all the attributes I have highlighted our aim has to be to get the club back to where it belongs as quickly as possible and I can’t wait to get started.”

Speaking about the appointment, chief executive Martin Bain said: “We warmly welcome Simon to Sunderland.

“From the outset he demonstrated a tremendous enthusiasm for the job and his desire and ambition to make this football club better shone through.”

He continued: “Wherever he has managed, he has improved those clubs, which is a clear indication of his ability to build a team on solid foundations and create the right environment for success, and these are certainly attributes that we as a football club want to embrace as we embark on our own re-building process with him at the helm.

“Finally, in welcoming Simon, I would also like to extend my thanks to the chairman and board of Preston North End.

“I know they were understandably keen to retain his services and we thank them for their cooperation during the discussion process.”