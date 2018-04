Plateau United lead the Nigeria Professional Football League five points, with MFM FC breathing down their neck. But with 12 games left to play, which team will win the 2016-17 title?

POLL: Who is going to win this season's NPFL

El Kanemi Warriors and Lobi Stars had slip-ups on Wednesday, but are still keeping pressure on the leaders.

Enyimba and Akwa United are also in contention having found their winning form.

Despite being seventh, FC Ifeanyi Ubah are making a worthy claim to be title challengers.



