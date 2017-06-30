Leeds look to Bologna defender Helander

Leeds United are looking to bring in Bologna defender Filip Helander, Goal understands.

New Leeds boss Thomas Christiansen is looking to add a centre-back to his squad following Kyle Bartley's return to Swansea City from his loan spell at Elland Road last season.

Bartley is reportedly set to reunite with ex-Leeds manager Garry Monk at Middlesbrough, and Christiansen is keen to replace him with Sweden international Helander.

The 24-year-old has played alongside Leeds defender Pontus Jansson for Malmo and the Swedish national side, and Christiansen is hopeful of reuniting the pair in West Yorkshire.

Despite only signing him from Hellas Verona for €2 miilion in January, the Serie A outfit are holding out for a fee of €6m, with Leeds having made an opening offer more in the region of €4m.

The player himself would be open to a move having enjoyed success alongside Jansson in their homeland, where they won the Swedish title and played in the Champions League together.

Leeds have already completed the signing of FC Twente midfielder Mateusz Klich this summer while reports suggest they are closing in on Werder Bremen goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald.