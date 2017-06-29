KPL transfers: Tusker snatch midfielder from Sony Sugar

Tusker have completed the signing of midfielder Boniface Muchiri on a three year contract, Goal has learnt.

The ex-Sony Sugar man has been on the rise this season with his climax being a national team call up where he was part of the squad that travelled to Sierra Leone for the Afcon qualifier. Tusker CEO Charles Obiny believes the player is a quality addition to the team.

"He is young and talented as well, and we believe that he will play a big role in the team as we aim to successfully defend our title. We are happy that we have managed to sign him; he is the last signing for us this season, now we want to fully focus on the league."

Muchiri has one goal and three assists this season for the sugar millers and is expected to make his debut for the brewers this weekend against Bandari FC.