New foreign signing determined to help the Titans

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

T-Team's new mid-season foreign signing Yannick N'Djeng is determined to help the team succeed in the second stretch of the season.

The 27-year old forward has been signed recently by the Titans as replacement for Uzbek striker Farhod Tadjiyev. N'Djeng previously played for Espérance in Tunisia, and FC Sion in Switzerland.

"Since my arrival here two weeks ago, I have become familiar and follow the team's gameplan, not only during training but also in our three friendly matches previously.

"In fact, I'm very confident that T-Team will be able to gain more success after seeing the seriousness shown by all the players, in line with its motto 'small team, big dream'," he told Sinar Harian.

This Saturday T-Team will play away to Selangor, resuming their Super League campaign from the eighth position.

And on Tuesday, they will host Premier League side PKNP FC in their Malaysia Cup group stage opener. They have been drawn in Group A in this year's edition of the competition, alongside Negeri Sembilan and Pahang, as well as PKNP.