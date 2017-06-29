Chile through as Bravo saves every single penalty

Keeper Claudio Bravo pulled off three successive saves as Chile defeated Portugal in a penalty shootout to reach the final of football's Confederations Cup.

The Copa America champions won the shoot-out 3-0 with goals from Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Alexis Sanchez after the teams finished goalless following 90 minutes and extra-time.

Bravo dived twice to his right to save from Ricardo Quaresma and Joao Moutinho, then to his left to stop Nani - all the luckless Portugal spot-kickers substitutes.

Chile play the winner of Thursday's second semi-final between world champions Germany and Mexico in the final on Sunday in St Petersburg.

European champions Portugal can have no complaints. Chile had gone close in extra-time with shots against the bar and post and were also denied a penalty.

Both sides began with early chances, Chile's Sanchez feeding Eduardo Vargas whose shot was blocked by Portugal keeper Rui Patricio.

Just a minute later, Cristiano Ronaldo was then the provider for Portugal with a ball in from the left to Andre Silva who could not beat Bravo in goal from short range.

Portugal looked dangerous when they had room in midfield to break but Chile grew into the game and enjoyed greater first-half possession.

Aranguiz saw a glancing header wide of goal followed by a chance at the far post which the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder screwed wide in a confident end to the first half by La Roja.

Vidal headed high and wide before Eduardo Vargas saw his overhead kick saved at the post by Rui Patricio as Chile began strongly after the break.

Portugal came back immediately and Ronaldo found space on the left of the area, putting the ball onto his left foot before firing straight at Bravo in goal.

It was then Chile's turn as the game began to open up, Vidal firing over the bar from 25 metres.

Ronaldo shot well over from a free-kick from even further out, but went closer with an effort deflected for a corner as the game entered the final phase.

Silva, who had worked hard up front alongside Ronaldo, was replaced by Nani in the 76th minute, while Quaresma came on for Bernardo Silva in the 83rd.

Chile sent on a fresh striker in Martin Rodriguez for Vargas with four minutes of regular time remaining but by then it seemed both teams had settled for extra-time.

Andre Gomes shot over for Portugal at the start of the extra period before Sanchez saw his header from Maurico Isla's cross spin just wide of the right-hand post as Chile went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock.

Chile thought they should have had a penalty when Jose Fonte caught the foot of substitute Francisco Silva. TV replays showed a foul, but Iranian referee Alireza Faghani chose not to call for a video review.

Portugal then escaped when Vidal struck the post and Rodriguez the bar from the rebound, while minutes later Sanchez fired the ball wide from a good position in the last chance before penalties.

It then went to penalties, with Vidal, Aranguiz, Sanchez scoring for Chile but it was Manchester City keeper Bravo's day, guessing right three times to put Chile into the final as Ronaldo, who did not step up looked on.