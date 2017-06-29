News

Rabiu Ibrahim joins Slovan Bratislava from Gent

Slovan Bratislava have announced the signing of Rabiu Ibrahim from Gent on a four-year deal. 

The midfielder completed the move to the 12-time Slovakian Super Liga champions for a reported fee of €1million ending his one-year stay in Belgium.

 

Upon completing his switch, he will wear jersey number 20 for Ivan Vukomanović's side ahead of their Uefa Europa League and domestic league campaigns.



The deal sees the Nigerian make a return to the Slovakia topflight after previously turned out for AS Trencin, where he featured 46 times scoring 10 goals.

 

Ibrahim will hope to make an instant impact for his new side as they begin their Uefa Europa League campaign with a play-off clash against Armenian outfit Pyunik on Thursday, June 29.

 

