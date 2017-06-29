Bartlett seals Newcastle United move

Newcastle United striker Tyrique Bartlett has reportedly received his international clearance from the South African Football Association (Safa).

The 17-year-old joined United’s academy from University of Pretoria youth team last December and he featured for their Under-23 side in friendly matches.

The teenager, whose father is former Bafana Bafana and Charlton Athletic striker Shaun Bartlett, had been waiting for paperwork that would allow him to play for United competitively.

On Wednesday, the Chronicle Live reported that Bartlett has signed a three-year deal with the Magpies and he also received his international clearance.

United's under-23 coach Peter Beardsley was quoted on the same publication saying how much he was looking forward to working with a new look team of youngsters.

“Some will go on loan and we will have a new crop.Some have been guaranteed an extra year which is great for them," the former England and Liverpool star said.

“Hopefully we can get one or two more close to Rafa Benitez’s group, which is not easy," he concluded.