MFM’s Sikiru Olatunbosun has stressed that the Olukoya Boys will relish the opportunity of securing a rare double win over Sunshine Stars and that another victory over the Owena Whales will make other adversaries in the league confirm that they have come to break their monopoly.

MFM’s Olatunbosun targets victory over Sunshine Stars

Stephen Odey’s goal stunned the fans of the Akure Gunners in February and the surprise win further cemented MFM as among the clubs to be watched out in the current campaign but Olatunbosun who confirmed that they have done their utmost to prepare very well for the tie disclosed that they will like to seal another important three points in the annals of the club history.

“Winning is our objective against Sunshine Stars because we know what the three point can do to our season and reputation. We want to break the chain of the traditional teams and also become the focal point. I believe that could pan out if we are to beat them again just like we did earlier this year,” Olatunbosun told Goal.

“I thank God that we do not have injury worries ahead of the tie. The coaches have told us what we must do and we are going into the match with full confidence that we can repeat what we did in Akure.”

MFM are third on the league table with 40 points from 25 games.