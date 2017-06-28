Accam wins Player of the Week in MLS

Ghana midfielder David Accam has been adjudged Major League Soccer's player of the week following his splendid performance against Orlando City at the Toyota Park on Saturday.

The 26-year-old scored a hat-trick in his side's 4-0 drubbing of Orlando to take their unbeaten run to seven consecutive games, moving to second place in their bid to qualify for the play-offs.

The midfielder was on target as early as the third minute before connecting another assist from Bastian Schweinsteiger seven minutes later to hand Chicago Fire a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Accam was also the provider of the third goal of the day when he squared the ball off for Nemanja Nikolic to turn it in by the 52nd minute and completed the riot very late in the game from the spot after he was brought down in the box.

With Accam currently in Ghana's national team camp ahead of friendlies against Mexico on Wednesday and United States on Saturday, he is expected to miss Chicago's US Open Cup game against FC Cincinnati and a home game in MLS against Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

He boasts of seven international appearances and one goal since making his debut in 2015.