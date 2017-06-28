Bidvest Wits are not backing down in pursuit of Tlhone

Bidvest Wits CEO Jose Ferreira has said the club expects Bokang Tlhone to report for duty on the 1st of July 2017.
Tlhone finds himself in the middle of a fight between the Clever Boys and Orlando Pirates after reportedly signing two pre-contracts with the two Gauteng teams.
The two teams are still trying to find a solution ahead of next season, but Wits will not be pulling out of the race.
"Tlhone is our player. We followed all the right channels when he signed a pre-contract with us," Ferreira told Isolezwe.
"So, I won't worry myself about the reports I don't know. I expect him to be part of the team when his contract starts on July 1," said the Wits CEO.
The 26-year-old featured heavily for Free State Stars last season, playing 29 games in all competitions and finding the back of the net on two occasions.