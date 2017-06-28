Godwin Zaki claims it is vital for Abia Warriors to leave Gombe United with a good result, so as to compensate for the long trip to the Pantami Stadium.

Zaki: Abia Warriors must avoid defeat vs. Gombe United

Although the Ucendu Babes' last visit to Gombe ended in a 4-1 thumping in 2014, Abdullahi Biffo's men will be looking to pounce on the Savannah Scorpions who were recently held to a 1-1 draw by Enyimba at home.

“Considering the distance we had to cover from Umuahia to Gombe, we can’t just afford to lose, we have to put in our best,” Zaki told Goal.

"Like I said the journey was hectic so we can’t leave here without a point or points and I believe that God will help us out on Wednesday.

On issues of security for match referees, Zaki says: “It’s really frustrating to see poor officiating, especially in the Northern zone. I want to say this; if there is proper security put in place for these referees I am sure that these setbacks as regards officiating will be a thing of the past.

“Our experience from the match away to Katsina United wasn’t a good one at all, it was frustrating but we shall stay positive and hope for better days ahead.

“If the officiating is balanced then I can assure you that we shall come out with joy. We don’t do a lot of talking; instead, we let our performance speak for us."

Zaki set a target of 30 goals at the start of the season but with 13 matches remaining, the striker has only scored seven goals and he admits how difficult the season has been for him.

“Sometimes it’s easy to say but very difficult to do, I remembered I set a 30-goal target for myself but along the line, I just can’t say what really went wrong.

"Humans wish but God has his own way. It never went the way I wished but I believe heaven knows better."