Boakye-Yiadom seals permanent move to Serbian giants

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has completed a permanent transfer to Serbian side Red Star Belgrade.

The 24-year-old joins the Red-Whites on a three-year deal following a successful four-month loan deal.

The forward transfers as a free-agent as parent Italian club Latina have been declared bankrupt.

"I am very grateful to the Red Star and the fans for the trust I received from them over the past months," Boakye told the club's official website.

"Here was very nice and pleasant, and there was no reason to leave the club. I hope to continue to repay the fans' trust."

Boakye racked 16 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions during his loan spell.

"Richmond had the opportunity to choose another club, but decided to stay in Red Star, for which we are very grateful," Red Star president Svetozar Mijailovic said.

"He showed that besides the pitch, he also has great human qualities.

"He will surely be a great strength of our team in the next season, and perhaps the biggest reinforcement this summer."

Boakye was once on the books of Italian outfits Genoa, Sassuolo, Juventus and Atalanta.

He has also played for Roda JC in the Netherlands as well as Elche in Spain.