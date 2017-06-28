Ivan Perisic is showing few signs that he is worried about his immediate footballing future as he warms up for his debut on the beach volleyball circuit.

VIDEO: Man Utd target Perisic shows off his beach volleyball skills

I know Cristiano is angry - Perez

The Inter midfielder, a Croatia international, has been strongly linked with a summer transfer to Manchester United, but in the meantime he is gearing up to play in a World Series competition on the sand in Porec.

Some footage of him warming up for the competition has emerged, with the 28-year-old looking in formidable physical shape ahead of his bow on Wednesday evening.

Check out the video from Croatian national TV (HTC) above.