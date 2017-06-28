VIDEO: Man Utd target Perisic shows off his beach volleyball skills

News

Ivan Perisic is showing few signs that he is worried about his immediate footballing future as he warms up for his debut on the beach volleyball circuit.

The Inter midfielder, a Croatia international, has been strongly linked with a summer transfer to Manchester United, but in the meantime he is gearing up to play in a World Series competition on the sand in Porec.

Some footage of him warming up for the competition has emerged, with the 28-year-old looking in formidable physical shape ahead of his bow on Wednesday evening.


 

Check out the video from Croatian national TV (HTC) above. 

