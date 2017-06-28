Meshack Karani scored his second goal for Sofapaka as they battled to a 2-2 draw against Nairobi City Stars in a friendly played on Wednesday.

Nairobi City Stars hold Sofapaka in a friendly

Karani, who switched from Kakamega Homeboyz, opened his goal account in Sofapaka’s 9-1 mauling of Silver Bullets in GOtv Shield round of 64 last weekend and he just proved that debut goal wasn’t a fluke when he hit his second in two matches against the National Super League side.

Sofapaka were poised for a win but David 'Master' Otieno spoilt the show in dying minutes of the game with an equalizer after Humphrey Okoti had doubled Batoto ba Mungu’s advantage in first half. John Kamau cut Sofapaka’s advantaged with City Stars’ first half before a masterful Otieno scored the leveler to deny Sam Ssimbwa side victory.

Batoto Ba Mungu used the friendly to test new acquisition and get ready for their league match against Nakumatt on Saturday.

Sofapaka XI: George Opiyo, Samuel Mutiria, Abdulatif Omar, Humphrey Okoti, Edmond Kwanya, Mohamed Kilume, Meshack Kirani, Maurice Odipo, Francis Ochoro, Brian Magonya and Morven Otinya.