VIDEO: Giovinco wins Canadian Championship with last-gasp goal

With a title on the line, Sebastian Giovinco came up big for Toronto FC on Tuesday.

With the Canadian Championship final second leg looking destined for extra time, the Italian scored with virtually the last kick of the match to give Toronto FC a 2-1 win over the Montreal Impact on the night, and a 3-2 victory on aggregate.

In the 95th minute TFC took advantage of a turnover, and Giovinco got on the end of a Raheem Edwards cross for his second goal of the evening.

Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla had given the Impact the lead in the 36th minute, before Giovinco struck in the 53rd minute to tie the game and the two-leg series.

Unsurprisingly, Giovinco also won the 2017 George Gross Trophy as the Canadian Championship MVP. The Italian also scored in the previous round against USL side Ottawa Fury.

With the victory, Toronto FC clinched a spot in the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League.