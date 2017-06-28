Enyimba’s Ibenegbu desperate to beat El Kanemi for Emeteole

Bartholomew Ibenegbu has asserted Enyimba are desperate to beat El Kanemi Warriors on Wednesday for late Kelechi Emeteole who died of throat cancer in India last week.

Ibenegbu who regretted the demise of his former coach hinted that he has been in grief since the day Emeteole’s wife called him to break the news of his death to him and that he has made it a point of duty to aspire for the maximum points against the Borno Army and dedicate it to his memory.

“When I got a call from his wife that coach Emeteole was dead, it was as if my entire world had crashed. I was so fond of him because it was through him I started playing football. He believed in me and told me that I could be a good footballer. He was the one that mentored virtually everything I did including when it was time for me to marry too. He told me to find a wife and marry and so many other good things I have achieved through him,” Ibenegbu told Goal.

“I will miss him so much because he was more like a father to me. It was this reason I kept on monitoring the situation when he travelled with his wife to India for the surgery. I was expecting to hear the news of his return but I was shattered when his wife told me he has died. It was because of this I have challenged my teammates to help me secure the maximum points against El Kanemi Warriors so that I can dedicate it to him.”