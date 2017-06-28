Playing closed door won’t give Abia Warriors edge, says Sunday Adetunji

Abia Warriors’ leading scorer, Sunday Adetunji has charged his teammates to step up their game against Gombe United if they are to get anything out of the league tie fixed for the Pantami Stadium on Wednesday.

The forward who has netted 11 times this season noted that even though the game will be played behind closed doors, it won’t necessarily serve as advantage to the Umuahia side if they fail to take their chances.

“We have done our own bit by training very hard for the game but we still have to be serious with the game when it starts on Wednesday,” Adetunji told Goal.

“We can’t afford to underrate them because of their present league position. We should know that their present position on the log is enough to motivate them to do everything possible to win. We must go with the right mentality if we want to beat them in Gombe

“They may not have full complement of their fans because the game will be played under closed doors but that does not translate to mean that we are going to pick the points on the platter.

‘’We must work for it and I am personally ready to put my body on the line to ensure that I score couple of goals that will ensure we do not return to Umuahia empty handed.”