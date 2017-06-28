Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club, even though he admits the Portuguese is angry.

'Ronaldo is angry but I think he'll stay' - Perez

The 32-year-old has been accused of tax evasion by authorities in Spain, and reports in Portugal earlier this month suggested Ronaldo wants to leave Madrid.

Perez didn't deny that Ronaldo is upset, presumably with the club for failing to more strongly back him, but says he thinks the superstar will not leave.

Ronaldo is wanted at Real Madrid - Salgado

"I know Cristiano is angry, but I think he will stay," Perez told esRadio.

"I haven't spoken with him," Perez said of Ronaldo. "The only thing that has to be done is to wait and talk after the Confederations [Cup]."

Ronaldo is currently with Portugal at the tournament in Russia, where the Euro 2016 champions will face Chile in a semi-final on Wednesday.

Though Perez won't speak with Ronaldo until after the tournament, the Madrid president did say he has been in communication with the player's agent, Jorge Mendes.

"I have spoken with Mendes about him. No need to worry more than [is needed]."

Perez also backed Ronaldo in his current tax predicament.

Cristiano 'in pain' over tax accusations

"He is a man of integrity and has fulfilled with his duties," Perez said. "There are many people who have wanted to hurt him with taxes and other topics and he feels it."