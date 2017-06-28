Sevilla confirm agreement to re-sign Banega from Inter

Sevilla have confirmed they have agreed to re-sign Inter midfielder Ever Banega, subject to a medical.

The Argentina international spent two seasons with the Liga club before moving to San Siro last summer, but has now agreed a three-year deal to return to Spain.

Banega leaves Inter having made just 20 starts in Serie A, though he did manager to contribute six goals and eight assists.

He arrives back at the Sanchez-Pizjuan havnig previously played his part in two Europa League-winning campaigns for the club.

The 28-year-old will be helping Sevilla improve on a fourth-placed finish in La Liga last season as well as looking to take them past the last-16 in the Champions League following their exit at the hands of Leicester City.

He will become Eduardo Berizzo's first major signing since he took over from Jorge Sampaoli earlier in June.