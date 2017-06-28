Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have a chance to build on their Euro 2016 success by seeing off Chile to reach the final of the Confederations Cup on Wednesday.

Portugal vs Chile: TV channel, free stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

The Portuguese have not lost a competitive match with Ronaldo in their starting XI since 2014, when they were knocked out of the World Cup by Germany.

They face a stern test in Kazan against Chile, however, who are back-to-back Copa America winners and have reached the knockout stage of the past two World Cups.

Led by Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal, Juan Antonio Pizzi's side only won one group game but remain undefeated and held Germany to a draw.

Game

Portugal vs Chile

Date

Wednesday, June 28

Time

19:00 BST, 14:00 ET



TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live and for free both on television on ITV and by stream via ITV Player.

UK TV channel Online stream

ITV

ITV Player



In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on FS1 and by stream via Fox Sports Go.

US TV channel Online stream

FS1

Fox Sports Go



SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Portugal players

Goalkeepers

Patricio, Sa, Beto

Defenders

Alves, Neto, Fonte, Semedo, Eliseu, Cedric

Midfielders

Moutinho, Bernardo Silva, Pereira, William, Gomes, Pizzi, Adrien Silva

Forwards

Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Nani, Martins, Quaresma



Portugal are likely to be without Raphael Guerreiro for the rest of the tournament. The left-back has been playing with a fracture in his leg but it is apparently new, unrelated bruising that forced him to be substituted against Russia.

Pepe is suspended for this match having picked up two yellow cards, but Cedric Soares and Bernardo Silva should be in contention despite minor problems.

Potential starting XI: Patricio; Cedric, Alves, Fonte, Eliseu; Bernardo Silva, William, Moutinho, Quaresma; Andre Silva, Ronaldo.

Position Chile players

Goalkeepers

Bravo, Toselli, Herrera

Defenders

Mena, Roco, Isla, Paulo Diaz, Beausejour, Medel, Jara

Midfielders

Silva, Fuenzalida, Vidal, Hernandez, Gutierrez, Aranguiz, Marcelo Diaz

Forwards

Alexis, Sagal, Vargas, Rodriguez, Valencia, Puch



Chile have a fully fit squad. Gary Medel sat out the draw against Australia with a muscle issue but is ready to play, while Claudio Bravo made his comeback in that match and will continue in goal and as captain.

Potential starting XI: Bravo; Isla, Medel, Jara, Mena; Marcelo Diaz; Aranguiz, Hernandez; Vidal; Vargas, Alexis.

BETTING & GAME ODDS

Portugal are 6/4 favourites to win the semi-final, according to Oddschecker, with Chile priced at 21/10 and the draw through 90 minutes available at 23/10.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the favourite to score first at 7/2, with Alexis Sanchez rated at 11/2 and Andre Silva priced at 13/2.

GAME PREVIEW

As Cristiano Ronaldo chases yet another trophy, it is interesting to observe how the dynamic of his rivalry with Lionel Messi has changed.

During the Pep Guardiola years at Barcelona, it was Messi who was seen as the player who provided unmatched individual ability but also meshed seamlessly with his team-mates, creating a title-winning machine.

While Ronaldo would rival him in the goalscoring charts year after year, the Portuguese was a league champion only once during his first seven seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That is a remarkable stat when you consider how much investment was ploughed into those Madrid teams, and contributed to the sense that Ronaldo cared more about the Ballon d'Or than trophies he had to share.

Now, though, the tables have turned. It is Ronaldo who is winning everything going at club and international level, with the World Cup - which he will play for next summer - the only major honour he is yet to claim.

Messi has significantly more help to hand with Argentina and yet suffered defeat in the World Cup final and briefly quit international football entirely after his latest near miss at the Copa America.

With his club, Ronaldo has been converted into the most clinical striker in world football, giving Madrid more balance elsewhere in their lineup and creating a more complete team.

Messi's only European Cup since Guardiola, on the other hand, came in the one wonderful year the Catalans have had since their homegrown coach departed, when - in a style more reminiscent of Madrid's Galacticos than Barca's masters of tiki-taka - the star power of the Argentine, Neymar and Luis Suarez simply blew opponents away.

With Barca facing yet another identity crisis, the only question remaining is how long Ronaldo can go on for. Victory in the Confederations Cup would send a statement as to what is next on his list.