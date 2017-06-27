Third placed Ulinzi Stars traves to Kisumu to play second placed Gor Mahia in a Kenyan Premier League match this weekend.

Ulinzi Stars aiming at maximum points against Gor Mahia

The two teams registered mixed results when the league resumed; Gor Mahia falling 2-0 against Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars playing to 1-1 draw against visiting Sony. The soldiers head coach Benjamin Nyangweso says his team hopes to bag maximum points against the green army.

"Definitely we train to win matches and Gor Mahia is not an exception. It is going to be a tough match, we know them (Gor), they are a good side and we are aware of the threat they pose. Sony Sugar and Wajiji are different opponents who play a different match as compared to our weekend's opponent," Nyangweso told Goal.

"It is important we get a positive result because our target is to continue surging upwards on the table."

As it currently stands, only two points separate the two teams.