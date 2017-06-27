Ping Limited pulled off a remarkable comeback to beat Liaison Group 4-2 in a thrilling clash of Left Foot league played at Kilimani grounds over the weekend.

Ping Limited win six goal thriller in Left Foot league

The victors had to rely on a double from Duke Ombagi to silence their opponents in the Division Three contest. Other goals for the winner came via Ford Ikutwa and Tony Baraza while Dennis Ojuru and Josh Viduka scored for Liasion. In other matches, Astral Aviation FC beat Young Boys 2-0, Red Catalans won 2-1 against Lavington United, Cosmos Limited lost 1-3 to Kingsway Group and NIC Bank drew 1-1 with MP Shah Hospital.

In Division One, Consolidated Bank maintained their good run after stopping West Ham United 3-1. Black Diamond Club won 2-0 against Nyayo FC while Strathmore FC lost by a solitary goal to Amiran Lions. Disciples FC were winners in Division two after beating All Saints 2-0 while Bethel FC B drew 1-1 with Safaricom Limited.

Another entertaining fixture was witnessed in Division four where Nyayo Kingdom came from down to beat Kenya Commercial Bank 3-2. Total Kenya won 2-1 against Methodist Guest House, Advert Eyez hammered Vitambii Viishe 4-1 and DGM Matrix won 2-0 against Tropical Heat.

In Division Five, Cement Warriors won 2-1 against Mwangaza FC, Tradewinds Aviation drew 1-1 with Knock Out FC, Villareal FC drew 0-0 with Creative Innovations, Oracle Limited won 2-0 against EXP Momentum and Cube Movers won 3-2 against Senti Milan.

In the Communities league, Punjabi FC lost 2-1 to I-SYK Rangers while Chizzi Squad beat Shine IT FC 2-1.