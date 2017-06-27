Radja Nainggolan is “thinking about what to do” as speculation continues to link him with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Man Utd and Chelsea target Nainggolan hints at considering transfer

The Roma midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in 2016 and has admitted to holding talks regarding a potential switch.

A year on and the rumour mill is back in full swing, with Premier League eyes drifting back towards Serie A.

Nainggolan has expressed a desire to remain at Roma in the recent past, but he has now hinted that a transfer could be in his thoughts while enjoying a well-deserved break.











Thinking about what to do??





While Chelsea and United continue to be linked with big-money bids for the Belgium international, both are also closing in on alternative midfield targets.

The Blues are looking to wrap up a deal for Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko, with that deal likely to clear the path for United to complete a £40 million move for Nemanja Matic.

Nainggolan could still be on the move, though, with the 29-year-old one of European football’s most sought-after talents.

He has spent the last seven years in Italy with Cagliari and Roma, but may be tempted to try his luck elsewhere if an enticing offer is tabled.