Man Utd target Alvaro Morata backed to leave Real Madrid by former coach

Alvaro Morata should leave Real Madrid in order to strengthen his chances of leading the Spanish national team at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, according to former Real Castilla coach Alberto Toril.

The 24-year-old scored 15 Liga goals for the Spanish champions last season but managed just 14 starts under Zinedine Zidane, leading the striker to become frustrated in the Spanish capital.

Morata has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks, with reports suggesting a deal has been agreed in principle to join the Old Trafford club.

And Toril, who guided Morata during his stint as youth team coach at Real between 2011 and 2013, belives the upcoming World Cup will play a major factor in his ultimate decision.

"It's a personal decision. He has the merit to be the frontman of the Real Madrid. His appearances have been very good this year with great success and effectiveness in front of goal," Toril said to Goal.

"He will try to find a place where he can have more playing time as this is the World Cup year and you need a lot of minutes to become the front-runner to start for your national team.

"In Real Madrid, it will be complicated for Morata."

A move to United would see Morata reunited with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, for whom Morata scored his first senior goal for at Real Madrid in 2012.

Two years later, though, Morata would leave for Juventus as a direct result of lack of playing time.

And though Morata, considered one of the most exciting Castilla graduates to date, looks set to leave the club, Toril is in full support of its work and has described the academy as being among the best in the world, despite popular perception to the contrary.

"Real Madrid cares a lot for their youth and is one of the best academy in the world. It always has great players and they always will make it to the first team," he concluded.