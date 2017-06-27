The Portland Timbers have signed former Paris Saint-Germain defender Larrys Mabiala, the MLS club announced Monday.

Portland Timbers sign ex-PSG defender Mabiala

WATCH: Asprilla scores towering header

Portland used targeted allocation money to fund the signing of the 29-year-old center back, who arrives after spending the past two years with Turkish side Kayserispor.

Mabiala fills a major need for the Timbers after offseason signing Gbenga Arokoyo suffered a torn Achilles in January. Portland, which sits third in the Western Conference at 7-7-4, has had to rely on MLS journeymen Roy Miller, Lawrence Olum and Amobi Okugo alongside captain Liam Ridgewell at center back.

"We are pleased to acquire a player of Larrys’ quality and experience, and we are excited that he has chosen to join the Portland Timbers," general manager Gavin Wilkinson said in a news release. "This has been a positional need since losing Gbenga Arokoyo to an injury and while it took longer than we would have liked, we are delighted to add a proven central defender with the right profile to help the team."

Mabiala logged 162 matches in the Turkish Super Lig from 2012 to 2017 while playing for Karabukspor and Kayserispor. He made his professional debut for PSG in 2007 before joining Nice in 2009, making 36 Ligue 1 appearances for the club.

The defender has earned nine caps for DR Congo but none since the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.