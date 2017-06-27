Diego Llorente has left Real Madrid and joined Real Sociedad, agreeing terms on a five-year deal.

Madrid allow Llorente to leave for Real Sociedad

Vidal: Ronaldo is a smart ass!

The defender spent the previous two campaigns on loan at Rayo Vallecano and Malaga, enjoying life as a first-team fixture at both.

That was a far cry from his experience at Santiago Bernabeu, where he made just two substitute appearances in the league since 2012.

The 23-year-old made his Spain debut in a 3-1 friendly win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in May last year, and will be hoping his move to La Real will provide the platform to further build his reputation.

"Everything I have heard about San Sebastian has been very good," he said. "I'm very happy that a club like Real Sociedad have shown an interest in me.

"Real Sociedad has a very good reputation - both in Spain and in Europe."