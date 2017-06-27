Is KPL set for LIVE matches this weekend?

MP & Silva company is set to partner with Bamba Sport to air the Kenyan Premier League matches live, Goal can reveal.

The Kenyan top league was thrown into darkness at the beginning of the current season after SuperSport terminated contract with KPL. However, Goal now understands that KPL and FKF have already engaged MP & Silva over marketing and broadcasting of the top tier and that a deal between the parties will be made official this week.

A source privy to the deal has confirmed that MP & Silva will pay KPL a sum of Sh160million every season, and the media company will sell the rights to a broadcaster of their choice. Bamba Sport will be given a six month deal with an option to extend it by the end of the season, if they prove they have the potential to competitively broadcast the matches.

"They have already discussed on working modalities and what I can say for now is that KPL matches could return to TV soon. I don't think it will take long because MP & Silva are happy with the new terms tabled by KPL and FKF and are willing to give it a try."

The MP & Silva group has established an exemplary track record in distributing TV and media rights for sports federations, leagues, clubs and rights holders and represents some of the most important and world-class sports events.