Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid - Karembeu

Christian Karembeu says Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Real Madrid this summer despite recent revelations that he wants to leave the club.

The 32-year-old forward has been accused of tax evasion by the authorities in Spain and it was reported in the Portuguese press earlier this month that the player is keen on a transfer this summer.

Ronaldo, who is away with Portugal at the Confederations Cup in Russia, has not expressed himself publicly with regard to his intentions, but Karembeu - who was speaking at the La Liga Promises tournament in New Jersey - told Goal: "I don't think he will leave.

"We need to be realistic. He has a contract and with any contact there are rules and laws. His release clause is €1 billion and no club will be able to pay that. I think Cristiano will stay and they will find a solution. We will see what happens, but I think he will stay."

Ronaldo fired Madrid to a third Champions League crown in four seasons as he netted twice in the final against Juventus in Cardiff on June 3 and he appeared happy amid the celebrations in the city and at the Santiago Bernabeu the following day.

However, it was confirmed just days later that he is accused of evading €14.7m in taxes and after leaving for Russia, the news broke on the front page of A Bola that he wants to leave Spain.

Some have suggested that, at the age of 32, this may not be a bad time for Madrid to sell Ronaldo - but Karembeu believes the four-time Ballon d'Or winner still has a lot to offer his current club.

"He broke all the records," the former France international said. "He belongs to Real Madrid and I think he knows that. He has achieved many, many goals with Real Madrid.

"He is a worldwide brand, just like Real Madrid, so I think he is in the best place and I think he will end up staying."

Karembeu, a World Cup winner and European champion with France, spent three seasons at Real and won the Champions League on two occasions - in 1998 and 2000. The 46-year-old is now an ambassador for La Liga.