Enugu Rangers’ Pape Ousmane, Nana Bonsu and Chidiebere Okolie have stepped up their recovery from their recent injuries but they are major doubts for the Flying Antelopes’ mid week league tie with FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

Enugu Rangers’ trio resumes training

Bonsu who is yet to man the post for the Enugu side in the second round of the league has started light training sessions same as Ousmane and Okolie but they are yet to regain full match fitness.

“We have good news regarding some of our players who are injured. Pape Ousmane, Nana Bonsu and Chidiebere Okolie have resumed training but they won’t be available for the match with FC Ifeanyiubah. They have only started light training but we are expecting them to be back in our subsequent matches,” a club official told Goal.

The reigning league champions are 13th on the league table with 32 points from 25 matches.