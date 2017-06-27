Rivers United midfielder, Ayo Saka has stressed the importance of their home win over Shooting Stars in their rescheduled league tie which lifted them to 13th on the table with 33 points ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup tie with Club Africain.

Saka: Rivers United win a good build up for Club Africain

The former Sunshine Stars man played a key role in the 1-0 victory and he claimed that the victory has given them the needed boost ahead of their must win Caf Confederation Cup tie against the Tunisians.

“It was a tough encounter but it was important we picked the three points which we did. Shooting Stars came with a ploy to neutralize our attacking moves but we were saved by the goal we scored in the first half. We have a more difficult assignment on Sunday against Club Africain and we must come all out to defend the colours of the club and that of the country,” Saka told Goal.

“We know we must win to stay alive in the competition and we are going to do everything possible legitimately to beat them. We have gone this far and we are not yet ready to bide the competition goodbye. We can do it.”