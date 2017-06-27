Fanendo Adi has become the first ever Portland Timbers player to score 50 Major League Soccer goals.

Portland Timbers' Adi sets Major League Soccer goals record

The 26-year-old forward was on target as Caleb Porter's men were held to a 2-2 draw by arch rivals Seattle Sounders.

Adi made history in the Providence Park when he found the back of the net from the penalty spot just before the half-time break to put the Timbers on level and become the first ever Timbers player to score eight goals against Seattle Sounders.

Adi who has netted nine goals in 17 league games this season, remains the Timbers all-time topscorer after displacing John Bain’s 35-year goal record of 45 goals in April.

Portland Timbers are placed third in the Western Conference table with 25 points and will play league leaders Sporting Kansas City on July 2.