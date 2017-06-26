Revealed: Barcelona star Messi’s wedding menu

News

The wedding of Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo promises to be a star-studded occasion, and guests can expect to eat well at the ceremony.

The Barcelona superstar is set to tie the knot with his long-term partner on June 30 in his hometown of Rosario.

Messi wedding: All you need to know

The event is the most eagerly anticipated of the footballing marriages to take place this year, with several stars having already walked down the aisle this summer.

Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann, Phil Jones and Matteo Darmian have all entered into wedlock, while Granit Xhaka and Memphis Depay have got engaged.

Messi is the star attraction, though, and the menu for his wedding – which will be attended by 250 VIP guests – is as classy as he is.



Messi & Antonella's wedding food menu. pic.twitter.com/RnRH7X7m4G

— Leo Messi (@WeAreMessi) June 24, 2017

Cheeses, cold meats, bread, salad, sushi - Messi and Roccuzzo will be catering to all tastes.

There will, understandably, also be an Argentine flavour to the food on offer, with several dishes from Messi’s homeland available to the guests – such as pasta balls filled with ricotta, mozzarella and ham and meat/fish empanadas.

Those in attendance will include several of the 30-year-old’s Barcelona team-mates, including Neymar, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets.

'Messi will retire at Barcelona'

Former colleague Xavi is also on the guest list, but former coach Luis Enrique will not be present and eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo did not get an invite – although he is currently away with Portugal at the Confederations Cup in Russia.

Messi and Roccuzzo are requesting that donations be made to his charity, the Leo Messi Foundation, which supports children in health care, education, and sport, rather than receive presents.

Once the celebrations are over, Goal has revealed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has a new contract waiting for him at Camp Nou which will keep him on Barca’s books until 2021.

