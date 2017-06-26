Mark Bikokwa and Elvis Nandwa have returned to Ulinzi Stars squad ahead of the Kenyan Premier League second leg set to kick-off this coming weekend.

Ulinzi Stars receive boost as two players return

The duo return to the 29-man squad after completing a compulsory military training that locked them out of the league. Also making his way into the squad is former Under-20 striker Ibrahim Shambi, who recently graduated from the Recruit Training School according to the club website.

Other new faces are goalkeeper Timothy Odhiambo as well as midfielders Bernard Ongoma and Omar Boraafya. The soldiers are currently third onn the log, just three points adrift of leaders Tusker FC.

Full list; Goalkeepers: James Saruni, Jacktone Odhiambo, Timothy Odhiambo; Defenders: Cylus Shitote, Hamisi Abdallah, Oliver Rutto, Omar Mbongi, Ben Sande, Geoffrey Kokoyo, Brian Birgen, Mohammed Hassan, Rodgers Omondi; Midfielders: Boniface Onyango, Churchil Muloma, John Kago, Cliff Kasuti, Ibrahim Shambi, Bernard Ongoma, Elvis Nandwa, Samuel Onyango, Daniel Waweru, Justine Onwong’a, Omar Boraafya, Michael Otieno.

Strikers: Stephen Waruru, Enosh Ochieng, Evans Amwoka, Mark Bikokwa and Oscar Wamalwa.