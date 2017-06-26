AFC Leopards will pay Gilbert Fiamenyo for remainder of his contract even as the Ghanaian is set to sit out for rest of the season.

AFC Leopards to pay striker for rest of the season

Fiamenyo will not be in Ingwe’s plans in second leg after returning to his native country for medical treatment according to club chairman, Dan Mule. “We will pay him for the remainder of the season but the club will be closely monitoring his progress and if he shakes it off (injury) early enough then he may come back but as things stands he is not in our plans," Mule told Goal.

Mule added, "He (Fiamenyo) requested to go home and get treated before rejoining us, and we had to let him. We do not know for how long he is going to be away but what we know it is not going to be soon. It is definitely going to be a blow for the team, but we have players who will fill his void."

The striker has been instrumental for the twelve times league champions scoring five goals and providing one assist in the last fourteen matches played. Bernard Mang’oli has also left The Den for Sofapaka.

Ingwe, who are still active in the transfer window, have so far acquired five new signings including Musa Mudde (Bandari), Victor Majid (Chemelil Sugar), Hezra Kizito (Uganda), Ray Omondi (formerly Thika) and Alex Kitenge from Burundi.

Kitenge acquisition brings to six the number of foreigners at the Den which technically locks the door for Fiamenyo’s return in line with KPL-foreign quota rule which allows a team at most six foreigners in the squad.