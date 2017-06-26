Akwa United's Emmanuel Ariwachukwu is confident they will surprise their 'fans and Nigerians' by lifting the Nigeria Professional Football League trophy.

Ariwachukwu: Akwa United will surprise fans and Nigerians

The Uyo outfit are fourth in the league table, six points behind leader, Plateau United. And the team's captain says they are keen on delivering on their promise.

"We have to remain focused, it's not the end yet. But I can tell you confidently that Akwa Uited has a big surprise for the fans and Nigerians," Ariwachukwu told Goal.

"We are working hard enough to capitalise on whatever opportunity that comes our way while we make sure that we maintain an excellent form.

"The surprise is simply the league trophy, yes we can deliver the league trophy to our fans. It's something we have promised since the start of the season and it's looking more like it now.

"We are fourth on the league table but remember that we have 13 matches this season, we are working not to lose focus because we know that a lot of teams will falter at this stage, but we want are aiming to maximise that opportunity.

"But I can tell you that we are in for something big and that's to deliver the league trophy to our fans this season," he concluded.