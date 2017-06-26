Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho has been hanging out with Neymar again amid ongoing talk of a possible move to Barcelona.

Did they discuss Barcelona? Neymar hangs out with Liverpool star Coutinho again

The pair are international team-mates with Brazil and share a close friendship.

Tite: Coutinho perfect for Barca

With both currently enjoying a well-earned summer break, they have taken the opportunity to catch up – with Coutinho’s Anfield colleague Roberto Firmino tagging along.

Neymar has talked up a possible move to Camp Nou for Coutinho in the past.

He told the Daily Mail in March : "A Premier League player that I would like to have in Barcelona is Coutinho.

"I believe Philippe Coutinho is a player that would totally fit in Barcelona."

Coutinho planning on Liverpool stay

Coutinho has, however, sought to distance himself from the rumours after penning a new contract with Liverpool in January.

He told ESPN Brasil on the Barca links : "A lot of people ask me about that, but I have contract with Liverpool, I've just signed a long-term contract, so the speculation stays with you, journalists."

Coutinho’s efforts in 2016-17 saw him spark the transfer talk, with his most productive season to date delivering 14 goals in all competitions and seven Premier League assists.